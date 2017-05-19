Harry Styles sings 'Sign of the Times,' 'Hey Ya!' for Carpool Karaoke

With a week of paling around with James Corden on The Late Late Show, of course Harry Styles had time to film a Carpool Karaoke segment.

This week marks the second time the British singer performed on Corden’s popular segment. The first was with One Direction at the tail end of 2015 when he and his bandmates remixed “Drag Me Down” and donned matching denim to film a makeshift music video for “No Control.”

Styles moved up to the front seat this round where he and Corden ran through some of his solo hits: “Sign of the Times,” “Sweet Creature,” and “Kiwi,” with Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” and Lionel Ritchie’s “Endless Love” thrown in for good measure. (Corden, rocking a falsetto, took the Diana Ross part for that last one.)

“I need to have a chat with my wife,” the late-show host laughed, cradling his guest’s face in his hand after the teary-eyed “Endless Love.”

Riding the emotional wave, they shifted into rom-coms, Styles’ favorite genre of movie. The pair reenacted scenes from Notting Hill and Titanic as best they could within the confines of their seat belts. “To be in movies, you’ve gotta be able to just cry on command. Can you do that? Have you got a good cry face?” Corden asked. To that, Styles tossed the contents of his bottled water in his eye.

“That’s one way to do it,” Corden laughed.

Another highlight came when the British buddies had a brief carpool fashion montage. “I look like I should be at a Miami Vice convention,” Corden said while wearing Styles’ floral shirt. A preppy argyle sweater, a metallic gold tee, and fishnets followed, all of which the teen heartthrob pulled off famously. Though, he remarked the metallic look was “a bit nippily.”

Watch the latest Carpool Karaoke segment in the clip above.