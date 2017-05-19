Entertainment Weekly

Freeform orders Black-ish spin-off College-ish to series

Yara Shahidi and Deon Cole will star

Black-ish is officially going to college.

Freeform has given a series order to College-ish, a spin-off of ABC’s Black-ish, set to follow oldest child Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) to college.

“I never thought they’d let me put Black-ish on the air let alone give me a spin-off,” Black-ish creator Kenya Barris said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to continue working with Yara and the rest of this talented young cast. To any aspiring writers struggling to make it out there, I highly advise adding an ‘–ish’ to any working title you might have. It seems to be the move.”

Ron Tom/ABC

Joining Shahidi on the new series is Deon Cole, who recurs on Black-ish as Charlie, the hilariously strange co-worker and best friend of Zoey’s dad, Dre (Anthony Anderson). In the May 3 episode (“Liberal Arts”) of Black-ish, which served as a backdoor pilot for the new project, Charlie was revealed to be moonlighting on campus as an adjunct marketing professor.

Written by Barris and Larry Wilmore, College-ish was originally in contention at ABC before it was deemed to be a better fit for the younger Freeform audience. The 13-episode first season is set to debut in early 2018.