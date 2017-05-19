Fox News fires The Five co-host after alleged racist comment

Another member of the Fox News team has left the network on bad terms. Bob Beckel, a co-host on “The Five,” was fired on Friday after allegedly making a racist remark to a fellow employee.

“Bob Beckel was terminated today for making an insensitive remark to an African-American employee,” the Fox News Channel said in a statement.

According to Variety, a person familiar with the situation explained Beckel made a “racially insensitive remark” before human resources got involved on Tuesday night. Executives reportedly conducted an internal investigation and ultimately decided to end his role with the network.

The move comes as Fox News continues to fall under intense scrutiny. Bill O’Reilly left the network after The New York Times reported he and the company paid $13 million to keep sexual harassment allegations under wraps. The recently deceased Roger Ailes, former chairman and CEO, left the network last year after similar harassment accusations, including from ex-Fox News hosts Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly.

Beckel, one of the original co-hosts of The Five and a more liberal voice on the panel, left Fox News in 2015 while recovering from back surgery. Bill Shine, then the senior executive vice president of programming, described the departure in a statement, “We tried to work with Bob for months, but we couldn’t hold ‘The Five’ hostage to one man’s personal issues. He took tremendous advantage of our generosity, empathy, and goodwill and we simply came to the end of the road with him.”

After a stint on CNN, Beckel returned to Fox News earlier this year.