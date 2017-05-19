Dwayne Johnson keeps hope alive for presidential bid: 'We'll see'

Will Dwayne Johnson Rock the vote in 2020? The Baywatch star kept hope for a presidential run alive when Jimmy Fallon asked about his recent political considerations on The Tonight Show Thursday night.Three-and-a-half years is

“Three-and-a-half years is a long ways away, so we’ll see,” Johnson said.

The actor graced the cover of GQ’s latest comedy issue, and it was during the profile interview that he mentioned a run for office would be “a real possibility.” As Johnson remarked to Fallon, the story has since “blown up.”

“The surge and the groundswell since then has really been amazing,” he said, referencing a national poll “that brought together Republicans and Democrats saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president.”

Addressing Fallon’s question of why people are rallying to Team Rock, Johnson offered, “I think it’s because, you know, a lot of people want to see a different leadership today — I’m sorry, not a different, but a better leadership today. More poise, less noise. And I also think that over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people relate to. I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, and spend time with the troops, I take care of my family, I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

Michael Moore, who promised his upcoming film will help “dissolve” the Trump presidency, already backed Johnson for the White House. “Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f-ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us,” Moore said.

Jimmy Kimmel joined in the fun of it this week when he imagined a WWE-esque smackdown for the 2020 presidential election between Johnson and Trump. “I think an actual rock might beat Donald Trump at this point,” Kimmel joked.

If that doesn’t blow your mind, the oddity of Johnson and Fallon’s Blow Your Mind just might. Since it’s The Tonight Show, which has games galore, host and guest donned wigs and protective goggles for a true-or-false trivia bit. The Roots’ Questlove, appearing as an ethereal floating head, offered astonishing statements and the duo had to guess if they were true. All the wrong guesses came equipped with a blast from an air canon.

Watch clips from the Tonight Show above.