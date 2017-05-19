Arrow finale trailer features a trio of epic showdowns

Get ready for one explosive finale of Arrow.

During the season ender, Oliver (Stephen Amell) will team up with a number of past foes, including Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law), in order to save Team Arrow.

A new trailer for the finale features face-offs between Nyssa and her sister Talia (Lexa Doig), Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy), as well as the epic showdown between Oliver and Chase (Josh Segarra).

“The ending is going to be very personal to Oliver,” EP Wendy Mericle previously told EW. “It is going to be the showdown between him and Adrian Chase that we’ve all been waiting for.”

Arrow's season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.