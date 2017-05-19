Andy Samberg showed that he had some balls — tennis balls — by starring and executive producing the 2015 HBO mockumentary Seven Days in Hell, about the longest tennis match in history. Now he’s cranking up the absurdity with HBO mockumentary Tour de Pharmacy, which has fun with the doping scandals that have tarnished the cycling world.

Samberg is just one of many famous faces hitting the road; the cast also includes Orlando Bloom, Jeff Goldblum, Maya Rudolph, Julia Ormond, Dolph Lundgren, Mike Tyson, Freddie Highmore, Will Forte, James Marsden, John Cena, Daveed Diggs, J.J. Abrams, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kevin Bacon, Danny Glover, Phylicia Rashad, Nathan Fielder, Joe Buck, and Chris Webber. Did we leave anybody off? Let’s think… oh, right: Lance Armstrong.

That’s right, the disgraced Tour de France legend pokes fun at himself by playing a not-so- anonymous informant.

Check out the minute-long trailer above. Tour de Pharmacy premieres July 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.