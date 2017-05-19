Aaron Taylor-Johnson's crotch 'has its own story' in war film The Wall

Catch more of Doug Liman and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

The Wall director Doug Liman and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson were committed to absolute authenticity while making their new military film. Just how authentic? The pair stopped by Entertainment Weekly: The Show to talk about certain details — like the crotch of Johnson’s fatigues — and how it was important to get everything just right.

“[Taylor-Johnson] was just so committed to getting it right, to every detail,” Liman said in praise of his actor. “Like the crotch of his pants in the movie has its own story.”

Taylor-Johnson explains: “You hear a lot of stories from the military guys, and what agitated them or frustrated them about certain movies is that they never got the detail right about their costumes,” he said. “To be honest, the first day of shooting, the crotch blew out, and the costume person wanted to stitch it up. And I said, ‘You know what, you can’t. You just gotta leave it.'”

How’s that for committing to the role? The Wall is in theaters now.