Supernatural season 13 to feature animated Scooby-Doo crossover episode

Supernatural has always been a fan of pushing boundaries, whether we’re talking about making fun of itself, breaking the fourth wall, or even featuring cartoons in episodes. But in season 13, the show is doing something it’s never done before: An animated episode.

Stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki took the stage at The CW’s 2017 Upfronts Presentation on Thursday to announce that the show will do an animated Scooby-Doo crossover in its 13th season. Although some thought it could be a joke, EW has confirmed that the episode is really happening. No word yet on whether the rest of the Scooby Gang will join in on the fun, but fingers crossed!

Check out a first look from the presentation below.