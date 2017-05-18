Snatched producer Paul Feig talks feminism and funny women

Catch more in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

Bridesmaids, The Heat, and Spy director Paul Feig is adding more funny women to his résumé, bringing Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn into his company of comedians as a producer on Snatched, which also includes Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack among its star-studded cast.

“Amy, like all of us, appreciates funny women, and also, funny women who don’t get to be in enough things and don’t get to showcase themselves enough,” the filmmaker said during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly: The Show. “I love making movies with these great female characters in them because there are so few roles.”

He went on to discuss how his background as an actor informs his directing and why his love of Old Hollywood compels him to wear a custom three-piece suit to work every day.

Feig also talked about his support of the “feminist cause,” the possibility of sequels for some of his most beloved properties (The Heat, Bridesmaids, and Spy), and that Ghostbusters backlash. For the full interview, check out the clip above.

Snatched is now playing in theaters nationwide.