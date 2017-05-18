Roger Ailes, former Fox News chairman, dies at 77

Roger Ailes, the controversial former chairman of Fox News, died on Thursday, his wife, Elizabeth Ailes, announced. He was 77.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth wrote in a statement to Drudge Report. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise – and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death we celebrate his life…”

Fox News’ Fox & Friends released a breaking news alert shortly after the statement was released.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

