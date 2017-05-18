Mom forgoes Emmy campaign, donates to Planned Parenthood instead

CBS’ Mom has decided to do something charitable with its Emmy campaign funds.

Series creator Chuck Lorre and star Allison Janney announced Thursday that the series is donating $250,000 to Planned Parenthood in lieu of launching an expensive Emmy For Your Consideration campaign this year.

The comedy hopes its donation will encourage fans and non-fans alike to contribute to the national non-profit given the situation in Washington D.C. The American Health Care Act, which will repeal Obamacare and is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate, would block Planned Parenthood from being reimbursed for providing services like birth control and cancer screenings to Medicaid recipients and other low-income patients.

RELATED: EW’s 25 Best TV Shows in 25 Years

“In Los Angeles County alone, we answer approximately 2,000 calls each day from people asking us for help,” said Sue Dunlap, Planned Parenthood president/CEO Sue Dunlap, in a statement. “Across the country, millions of women and men are relying on Planned Parenthood health centers for their basic care — like birth control, life-saving cancer-screenings, and STD testing and treatment. We are committed to being here for them, no matter what. Generous support from our community fuels this work, and we are honored that the team behind Mom is launching this campaign at this critical time.”

The initiative is an extension of the cast and producer’s charitable activities. Janney, who has won two Emmys for her role on the series, is a long-time supporter of Planned Parenthood; Lorre donates to Venice Family Clinic, where he started the Robert Levine Family Health Center in his father’s name; and Anna Faris, who plays Janney’s daughter on the sitcom, supports the Global Alliance to Prevent Premature and Stillbirth (GAPPS).

Check out the initiative’s poster below. To join the Mom campaign to support Planned Parenthood, visit ppaction.org/MOMsupport.

Mom recently wrapped up its fourth season and has been renewed for a fifth, which will debut this fall on CBS.