New Legends of Tomorrow season 3 details released

The Legends will find themselves pitted against a familiar face in the upcoming third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In the wake of Doomworld, the team effectively broke time in trying to stop the Legion of Doom. They subsequently crash-landed in Los Angeles 2017, where they saw a smattering of buildings from various time periods and a T. Rex hoard approaching their ship.

Suffice it to say, the Legends will be scrambling to fix their mistakes — that is, if Rip Hunter’s (Arthur Darvill) newly formed Time Bureau will let them. The CW released a tease of what’s in store for season 3 when announcing its new fall lineup that seems to indicate Rip will clash with his old teammates next season:

“After the defeat of Eobard Thawne and his equally nefarious Legion of Doom, the Legends face a new threat created by their actions at the end of last season. In revisiting a moment in time that they had already participated in, they have essentially fractured the timeline and created anachronisms – a scattering of people, animals, and objects all across time! Our team must find a way to return all the anachronisms to their original timelines before the time stream falls apart. But before our Legends can jump back into action, Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) and his newly established Time Bureau call their methods into question. With the Time Bureau effectively the new sheriffs in town, the Legends disband – until Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) discovers one of them in the middle of his well-deserved vacation in Aruba. Seeing this as an opportunity to continue their time traveling heroics, Sara (Caity Lotz) wastes no time in getting the Legends back together. We reunite with billionaire inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), the unconventional historian-turned-superhero Nick Heywood (Nick Zano), and Professor Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson (Franz Drameh), who together form the meta-human Firestorm. Once reunited, the Legends will challenge the Time Bureau’s authority over the timeline and insist that however messy their methods may be, some problems are beyond the Bureau’s capabilities. Some problems can only be fixed by Legends.”

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return to The CW, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET this fall. Check out the full schedule here.