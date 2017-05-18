A couple of weeks back, we posted a video in which former Doctor Who star David Tennant explained how people can enter a competition to meet him and six other actors who have played the titular Time Lord by donating to the Red Nose Day charity. The prize also includes flights for two and accommodation at a five-star hotel. Now, it’s the turn of current TARDIS occupant Peter Capaldi to invite you to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I have heard, through various psychic shenanigans that on the planet Earth, the planet of the pudding-brains, they have turned me into a television program,” says an in-character Capaldi in a just-released video. “And this character of ‘Doctor Who’ is played by some of the greatest actors on the planet. There’s one of them who I think is really really rather good, and rather handsome, and good-looking for his age. The thing is, they’re all being brought together for a special breakfast in London’s glittering West End and you can join them.”

You can enter the competition by donating as little as $10. Proceeds will benefit Red Nose Day in its mission to help end child poverty at home and around the world. Watch the video with Capaldi above, and visit the Omaze website for more details on how to enter. (Readers in the U.K. should direct their TARDIS towards Givergy.)