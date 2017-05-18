Who is ready for a trip back to the planet Thra? Netflix announced Thursday that it is producing a 10-episode TV series prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 fantasy film, The Dark Crystal.

The series is called The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and takes place many years before the events of the much-beloved movie. According to the official synopsis, the show concerns three Gelfling who discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The series will be shot in the U.K. and will star an ensemble of fantastical creatures created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop and Brian Froud, the original feature’s conceptual designer. Filmmaker Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk) will executive-produce the series and direct.

RELATED: EW’s 25 Best TV Shows in 25 Years

“Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series,” said Lisa Henson, CEO of The Jim Henson Company and one of the show’s executive producers, in a statement. “He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life. Netflix has a deep respect for my father’s original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

Watch a teaser trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance above.