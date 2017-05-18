Stephen Amell’s Emerald Archer is about to face his toughest opposition yet as The CW slots Arrow up against NBC’s This Is Us come fall.

For the first time in the show’s history, Arrow is moving off its Wednesday timeslot to Thursday nights at 9 p.m. following Supernatural. In its stead on Wednesdays will be Riverdale at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the new Dynasty reboot at 9 p.m. ET.

The rest of Greg Berlanti’s superhero dramas stay intact, with Supergirl still on Mondays at 8 p.m., followed by new military drama Valor at 9 p.m. ET. The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are paired once again on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Alas, Berlanti will only have five shows (!) on the network in the fall, with his newest offering, Black Lightning, being held until midseason, where Lucy Hale series Life Sentence will also bow. iZombie, The Originals, and The 100 will also be held until midseason.

Capping off the week on Fridays is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Jane the Virgin at 9 p.m. ET. The shows, which both initially aired on Mondays, are once again paired up after Crazy moved to Fridays this season.

“Next season we have four new scripted series, continuing our mission of adding more original programming to schedule all year long,” said CW Chief Mark Pedowitz. “In the fall, we have the action-packed new military drama Valor, and a new version of the iconic soap Dynasty, giving us two new female-focused series that add more balance to our primetime lineup. For midseason, we have the heartwarming comedy Life Sentence, starring Lucy Hale, a terrific actress; and we have the exciting new series Black Lightning, based on the DC character. Next season, we will have our strongest schedule ever, with a broad range of series to appeal to both women and men, across a wide range of demographics. And we will continue to provide our advertisers new opportunities to reach our audience, the youngest of any broadcaster, on every platform.”

See the full schedule below.

The CW FALL 2016-17 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-9 P.M. — Supergirl

9-10 P.M. — VALOR

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Flash

9-10 P.M. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Riverdale (new night)

9-10 P.M. — DYNASTY

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Supernatural

9-10 P.M. — Arrow (new night)

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (new time)

9-10 P.M. — Jane the Virgin (new night)

The CW’s fall schedule will launch in October.