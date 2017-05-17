The Witcher TV show coming to Netflix

Before The Witcher was a video game, it was a book — and now the original book series is being adapted for TV by Netflix.

Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski’s series of novels and short story collections focuses on “witchers,” or monster hunters with supernatural powers.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” Sapkowski, who will serve as a creative consultant on the series, said in a statement. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

Both The Witcher books and video games revolve around the witcher Geralt of Rivia and his adopted daughter, the princess Ciri. No casting has been announced yet, but executive producers Sean Daniel and Jason Brown (The Expanse) emphasized the series’ familial themes.

“The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world,” Daniel and Brown said in a statement. “The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix, the perfect home for innovative storytelling.”