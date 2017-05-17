“Boy whores” beware, because someone is out there killing them all in the new trailer for the new TNT original series The Alienist.

The network unveiled the new clip Wednesday morning, offering a disturbing glimpse into the “vast wealth, extreme poverty, and technological innovation of New York during the Gilded Age” in 1896, according to a press release, where a mysterious serial murderer has taken the lives of several child prostitutes.

The Alienist — based on the Caleb Carr novel of the same name — follows the subsequent hunt for the perpetrator, featuring Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on The Train), and Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral) in lead roles.

The period series is currently shooting in Budapest, Hungary, with noted television director Jakob Verbruggen, who’s helmed episodes of Black Mirror and House of Cards in the past. Verbruggen is also executive-producing alongside True Detective‘s Cary Fukunaga, Oscar-winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Hossein Amini (Drive), E. Max Frye (Foxcatcher), Steve Golin, and Rosalie Swedlin. Rectify‘s Marshall Persinger serves as co-executive producer.

The Alienist is expected to debut in the near future on TNT. Watch the show’s first trailer above.