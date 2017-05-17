Star Trek: Discovery reveals first photo of two cast members

Ready for a look at Star Trek: Discovery? Here’s the first photo of stars Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou and Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham.

The image has the duo beamed down to an as-yet-unrevealed planet. We can say for the first time that the eagerly anticipated CBS All Access series is not only filming at a studio in Toronto but also shot scenes like this one in Jordan.

There are a couple of details for fans in this shot as well: Burnham has what looks like an old-school flip communicator on her belt (Discovery is a prequel to the 1966 original series) as well as what could be a tricorder hanging below her left hip — seems appropriate for a First Officer (Spock often carried a tricorder on missions supporting Captain Kirk in TOS).

Other previously announced cast members include Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise) as Captain Lorca, James Frain (Gotham) as Spock’s father, Sarek; Doug Jones (Hellboy) as Lt. Saru, a Starfleet Science Officer and member of a new alien species in the Star Trek universe; and Anthony Rapp (Rent) as Lt. Stamets.

Wednesday is CBS’s upfront presentation to advertisers so we might get more intel about Star Trek: Discovery, so stay tuned.