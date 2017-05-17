Snoop Dogg to host The Joker's Wild game show reboot

We’re not making this up: Snoop Dogg is going to be a TBS game show host.

Remember that campy, casino-themed 1970s show The Joker’s Wild? It’s being rebooted, only with Snoop in charge instead of Jack Barry.

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and The Joker’s Wild was my favorite show growing up,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

TBS assures the show’s signature giant slot machine will remain part of the show, plus adding “giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions, and problem-solving.”

“When you hear the words ‘game show host,’ Snoop Dogg probably isn’t the first name to pop into your head,” said TBS executive Michael Bloom. “But it turns out he is a great fit that brings passion to this game show with a laid-back vibe to the casino-inspired craziness surrounding him.”

Here’s the show’s original intro:

And here’s Snoop showing off his game show skills on $100,000 Pyramid:

The new version of the half-hour game show will be released later this year.