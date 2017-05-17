Dwayne Johnson gives the ultimate piggyback in SNL promo

Dwayne Johnson is ready to carry the entire cast of Saturday Night Live through this weekend’s season finale. As the latest promo for the episode shows, he means that quite literally.

While Beck Bennett struggles to give Johnson a piggyback onto the Studio 8H stage, the Baywatch star happily switches spots, adding a lot more bodies to make the ultimate piggyback tower. Johnson also squeezes in some flirtation with Leslie Jones.

“Hey, baby…I want a cookie,” she says.

As Johnson points out in the promo, this weekend marks his induction to the Five-Timer’s Club, a week after Melissa McMcarthy earned her fifth hosting appearance. The episode will also be the final of a series of announced shows broadcast live across the nation in all four time zones.

Katy Perry will be on hand as musical guest to close out the 42nd season on a high note.

Johnson posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the SNL promo shoot on Instagram Wednesday. “I got you all. I am your safe place. Grab my body parts. I mean, hold on,” he joked.

The season finale of SNL airs this Saturday at 11:30 ET, 10:30 CT, 9:30 p.m. MT, and 8:30 PT.