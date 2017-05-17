In sobering news for SNL fans, Drunk Uncle is saying goodbye.

Bobby Moynihan will exit Saturday Night Live after this weekend’s episode, EW has confirmed.

Currently the second-longest tenured SNL cast member after Kenan Thompson with nine seasons under his belt, Moynihan has a pressing though not surprising reason to leave: CBS has officially picked up his sitcom pilot Me, Myself and I. The single-camera comedy tracks one man’s life during three periods — as a 14-year-old in 1991 (Jack Dylan Grazer), a 40-year-old in current day (Moynihan), and a 65-year-old in 2042 (John Larroquette). CBS released a trailer for the show on Wednesday during its Upfront presentation.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Moynihan signed a two-year extension after his original seven-year deal expired. He made a name for himself on the show with such characters as Drunk Uncle, Riblet, Ass Dan (R.I.P.), and secondhand news reporter Anthony Crispino, as well as celebrity impersonations of Guy Fieri, Chris Christie, and Snooki, among many others.

Moynihan’s departure comes after those last year of six-season veterans Taran Killam and Jay Pharoah.

The season 42 finale airs Saturday night, live across all time zones, at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/9:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. PT. Dwayne Johnson will host with Katy Perry as musical guest.