Ryan Seacrest mistakes Jeffrey Tambor for deceased Ghost actor

Jeffrey Tambor has had a long and illustrious career, with big roles on such zeitgeist-changing shows as The Larry Sanders Show, Arrested Development, and Transparent. One role he hasn’t had, though, was the subway ghost who appears in the 1990 Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore film Ghost; that character was played by the late actor Vincent Schiavelli, who died in 2005. That didn’t stop newly-minted Live co-host Ryan Seacrest from mixing up the two during their on-camera interview Tuesday morning.

“We talked about the things you have done and are doing, but to me, you’re the scary guy on the subway in Ghost,” Seacrest said.

“Oh, this is horrible. You’re gonna be embarrassed,” Tambor said. “That’s not me.”

As Seacrest floundered, Tambor tried to reassure him: “How are you doing? You all right?” Then, to prove their differences, Tambor called up a picture of Schiavelli in Ghost to contrast with his own visage.

“Look, spitting image, right?” Tambor joked. “What is wrong with you? I came here to sell a book, not to be insulted.”

Tambor’s book, Are You Anybody?: A Memoir, is out now. Watch the funny clip above.