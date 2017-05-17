FX’s Hurricane Katrina limited series has found its George W. Bush.

Katrina: American Crime Story executive producer Ryan Murphy has cast Dennis Quaid to play the former president in the Emmy-winning anthology drama series.

The Day After Tomorrow and Frequency star will play our 43rd president, who was heavily criticized for his handling of the 2005 environmental and humanitarian.

Quaid joins a heavy-hitting cast that includes Matthew Broderick playing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Director Michael D. Brown (who was in charge of the government’s response to the disaster). “Brownie,” as President George W. Bush dubbed him, was handed the FEMA reins despite lacking any qualifications for the job and was perceived as being in over his head.

There’s also Annette Bening as Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco. In addition, Murphy has suggested that frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson — who won an Emmy for The People vs. O.J. Simpon — will also have some kind of new role in the new anthology series.

Quaid previously played President Bill Clinton in the HBO film The Special Relationship.

Katrina: American Crime Story is expected to air in 2018. A third edition focusing on the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace is planned for later that same year. The franchise has also picked up the rights to Jeffrey Toobin’s book about the Monica Lewinsky scandal, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.