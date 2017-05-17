Daniel Radcliffe is heading to television to star as an angel

Daniel Radcliffe is headed to American television.

The former Harry Potter actor will star as an angel in the TBS comedy Miracle Workers, the network announced Wednesday. Radcliffe, who previously appeared on British television with A Young Doctor’s Notebook and guest-starred on Ricky Gervais’ Extras, will star as Craig on the show, “a low-level angel responsible for handling all of humanity’s prayers.” Craig’s boss, God, will be played by Owen Wilson.

“Having Daniel Radcliffe and Owen Wilson join the TBS family is proof of the continued evolution of this comedy brand as the home of the most creative minds in the business,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS, in a press release. “Owen Wilson has long been a comic genius, and Daniel’s performance in last year’s Swiss Army Man really proved that there’s a sophisticated comedian under the surface of those brilliant dramatic chops.”

Miracle Workers is based on Simon Rich’s book What in God’s Name and Rich created the show and will work as showrunner. Lorne Michaels is executive producer.

“Simon and Lorne are total pros in walking the tightrope between reality and ridiculousness, and they do it with a lot of heart and wit,” Weitz said.

In addition to Miracle Workers, which will air in 2018, TBS also announced three other new series: Close Enough, animated series from Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel, The Joker’s Wild reboot hosted by Snoop Dogg, and a new untitled series from the comedy trio The Dress Up Gang.

TBS also signed a four-year deal with Conan O’Brien that will keep Conan on TBS through 2022 and “will extend the brand into digital content, podcasting, gaming, pay TV and live events.”