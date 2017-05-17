Mayor wants apology for his town's racist depiction on Chicago P.D.

The mayor of Crown Point, Indiana, says an apology is in order after his town was portrayed as racist in a recent episode of Chicago P.D.

Mayor David Uran told the Chicago Tribune that he’s been getting an earful from outraged citizens about the May 10 episode of the NBC police drama.

In the episode, titled “Army of One,” a black man is killed after being released from jail for a rape that occurred when he was a star high school athlete dating a white girl. The man’s aunt tells police that the pair were, in fact, boyfriend and girlfriend, but such interracial relationships “don’t fly in Crown Point.”

Uran, who doesn’t regularly watch Chicago P.D., told the Tribune he found the episode “very bizarre.” He added, “Obviously the story line isn’t true. We have never had a case like that here in Crown Point. Just the way it engaged the image of our city was a little disturbing.”

The mayor said he has reached out to NBC to demand an apology to the city and its residents.

A spokesperson for the show declined to comment to EW.