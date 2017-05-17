CBS fall trailers: Young Sheldon, Seal Team, and more

CBS has released trailers for its new fall fare, including The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon and dramas Seal Team and S.W.A.T. (Check out the ABC trailers here, the Fox trailers here, and the NBC trailers here.)

Young Sheldon (Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

The half-hour, single-camera comedy will follow a 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Big Little Lies‘ Iain Armitage) living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry will play Sheldon’s god-fearing mother, who is portrayed on the flagship series by Perry’s real-life mom Laurie Metcalf.

Seal Team (Wednesdays, 9 p.m. ET)

Starring David Boreanaz, the series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

S.W.A.T. (Thursdays, 10 p.m. ET)

A locally born and bred S.W.A.T. sergeant (Shemar Moore) is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Inspired by the film of the same name.

9JKL (Mondays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

A family comedy inspired by a time in Mark Feuerstein’s adult life when he lived in apartment 9K in the building he grew up in, sandwiched between his doting parents’ apartment, 9J, and his brother, sister-in-law, and their baby’s apartment, 9L, and his attempts to set boundaries with his intrusive but well-meaning family.

Wisdom of the Crowd (Sundays, 8 p.m. ET)

Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, a visionary tech innovator (Jeremy Piven) creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder and revolutionize crime solving in the process. Based on the Israeli format of the same name.

Me, Myself and I (Mondays, 9:30 p.m. ET)

A single-camera comedy examining one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life — as a 14-year-old in 1991 (Jack Dylan Grazer), a 40-year-old in present day (Bobby Moynihan), and a 65-year-old in 2042 (John Larroquette).

Instinct (Midseason)

A former CIA operative (Alan Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer is lured back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. Based on a soon-to-be-published James Patterson book.

By the Book (Midseason)

A comedy about a modern day man at a crossroads in his life who decides to live strictly in accordance with the Bible. Chip Curry (Jay R. Ferguson) is the film critic for a New York newspaper and a soon-to-be father who wants to be a better man following the loss of his best friend. As he begins his sincere spiritual journey toward a more moral life with the help of his wife and friends, he wonders if he’ll be able to take a page – or every page – out of the Good Book, and if the effect will be of Biblical proportions.

