Big Bang Theory prequel first look as CBS reveals fall schedule

Has CBS finally solved the question of what comedy can successfully follow The Big Bang Theory?

The network just revealed its fall schedule, below, which includes its Young Sheldon prequel series airing directly after Big Bang on Thursday nights — a slot the network has struggled to fill for years. “We think this is the best thing we’ve had behind Big Bang since we moved it here,” said CBS scheduling chief Kelly Kahl, who noted the show has more of a Wonder Years vibe compared to the flagship sitcom as it details 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) growing up in East Texas. Adds CBS’ official description: “Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king.”

Executives said Elementary, Code Black, Man with a Plan, and Amazing Race are being held for midseason.

Here’s the schedule, which includes a time change for Criminal Minds:

MONDAY

8:00-8:30 PM — THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (special one-time preview Sept. 25)

8:30-9:00 PM — 9JKL (premieres Oct. 2)

9:00-9:30 PM — KEVIN CAN WAIT

9:30-10:00 PM — ME, MYSELF & I

10:00-11:00 PM — SCORPION

LATER IN FALL

8:00-8:30 PM — KEVIN CAN WAIT (regular time period) (starting Oct. 30)

8:30-9:00 PM — 9JKL

9:00-9:30 PM — ME, MYSELF & I (regular time period) (starting Oct. 30)

9:30-10:00 PM — SUPERIOR DONUTS (starting Oct. 30)

10:00-11:00 PM — SCORPION

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM — NCIS

9:00-10:00 PM — BULL

10:00-11:00 PM — NCIS: NEW ORLEANS

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM — SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM — SEAL TEAM

10:00-11:00 PM — CRIMINAL MINDS (new time period)

THURSDAY

8:00-11:00 PM, ET/ 5:00-8:00 PM, PT — NFL THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (premieres Sept. 28)

8:00-8:30 PM — THE BIG BANG THEORY (regular time period) (starting Nov. 2)

8:30-9:00 PM — YOUNG SHELDON (regular time period) (starting Nov. 2)

9:00-9:30 PM — MOM (starting Nov. 2)

9:30-10:00 PM — LIFE IN PIECES (starting Nov. 2)

10:00-11:00 PM — S.W.A.T. (starting Nov. 2)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00 PM — MACGYVER

9:00-10:00 PM — HAWAII FIVE-0

10:00-11:00 PM — BLUE BLOODS

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00 PM — CRIMETIME SATURDAY

9:00-10:00 PM — CRIMETIME SATURDAY

10:00-11:00 PM — 48 HOURS

SUNDAY

7:00-8:00 PM — 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM — WISDOM OF THE CROWD

9:00-10:00 PM — NCIS: LOS ANGELES (new time period)

10:00-11:00 PM — MADAM SECRETARY (new time period)