Reese Witherspoon offers new hope for Big Little Lies season 2

The mystery in Monterey has been solved, but is there more story to tell in Big Little Lies season 2? While HBO hasn’t green-lit the hit miniseries for a renewal, the show’s star and producer Reese Witherspoon is holding out hope as discussions continue with the book’s author, Liane Moriarty.

“We hope so. I mean, I feel like it’s — Nicole [Kidman] and I produced as well, so we’ve been talking to the writer, Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about just new ideas of what these characters could do,” Witherspoon said in her new interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday. “But it seems like people just love the characters, so hopefully we can go on.”

Based on the book of the same name, Big Little Lies kicked off with a murder in the seaside town of Monterey, California, and spent the remainder of the seven episodes slowly revealing the killer and victim through the eyes of a group of mothers, who deal with their own drama and horrors behind closed doors.

Director Jean-Marc Vallée doesn’t see Big Little Lies getting another season, but Moriarty said of the possibility, “I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.”

HBO’s hit show also stars Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, and Alexander Skarsgård.