Tim Allen breaks silence: 'Stunned and blindsided' by ABC

Tim Allen is breaking his silence on the cancellation of his ABC comedy, Last Man Standing.

The Friday night series was axed after six seasons, along with time period partner Dr. Ken after six seasons, outraging fans and even inspiring a petition to boycott ABC.

Allen reacted on Twitter Tuesday:

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

So clearly Allen seems to feel this the axing of his show wasn’t entirely fair either.

Earlier Tuesday on a conference call with reporters, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey defended her decision to cancel the show. “A large part of these jobs are managing failure and we’ve made the tough calls and canceled shows that we’d otherwise love to stay on the air,” Dungey said. “That’s the job. I canceled Last Man Standing for the same business and scheduling reasons that I canceled Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, The Catch and American Crime. And Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

In EW’s Deathwatch of bubble show renewal odds, we calculated Last Man Standing was slightly likely to continue — it’s modestly rated among adults 18-49, but squeaked into a renewal last year with about the same numbers. At the time we couldn’t know, however, that ABC would adopt an entirely different Friday night strategy next season — running a fantasy drama block that pairs Once Upon a Time at 8 p.m. with a Marvel drama (Inhumans and, in late fall, Agents of SHIELD) at 9 p.m.