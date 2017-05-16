Pity the poor late-night writers scrambling to keep up with the constant stream of bombshell reports about Donald Trump’s chaotic presidency.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert reacted to the breaking news that Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn earlier this year.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there’s no getting around it,” Colbert said. “There’s a huge scandal out of the White House — no, not that scandal, or the one before that, or the one tomorrow. Although technically they’re all part of one big scandal stroganoff.”

Regarding Trump’s alleged request of Comey, Colbert said, “That is definitely obstruction of something. I can’t put my finger on what it’s obstruction of. It’s obstruction of just … a second, I’ll think of it.”

He followed up with a zinger about “letting it go” that Frozen fans will surely appreciate.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Colbert purported to call on the acclaimed presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin — author of Team of Rivals and The Bully Pulpit — to weigh in on the latest Trump developments. Instead, the show cut to a clip of Dominique Dunne shrieking “What’s happening?!” in Poltergeist.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.