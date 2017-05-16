Seth Meyers calls Trump 'worse than Nixon' after spilling classified intel

Since President Donald Trump assumed office, Seth Meyers has tried to find the words to describe the president’s actions, comparing him to The Dude from The Big Lebowski and his disappointed face to “a ’90s sitcom dad at the end of an episode.” After the recent report from The Washington Post that Trump spilled classified information to Russian diplomats visiting the White House, Meyers’ new assessment is that he’s worse than Richard Nixon. (On Tuesday morning, Trump admitted via Twitter to sharing classified details with Russia.)

“Trump is worse than Nixon. He’s shameless Nixon,” Meyers said during a “Closer Look” segment on Monday’s Late Night. “Nixon famously said, ‘I am not a crook.’ Trump’s basically saying, ‘I am a crook and there’s nothing you can do about it and, in fact, I’m having three scoops of ice cream.”

Earlier in the segment, Meyers mocked Trump for acting like “a sh–ty high school student who always gets a pass because his parents are wealthy” and demanding “three scoops of ice cream.” During an interview with Fox News, as shown in the video above, Trump admitted, “When I decided to [fire Comey] I said to myself, you know this Russia thing, with Trump and Russia, is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.”

“Normally, you only get a confession that blatant at the end of an episode of Law & Order: SVU,” Meyers joked. “But Tump’s like a guy who answers the door in the first five minutes, sees Ice T and says, ‘I’m guilty,’ and then the rest of the episode is just like a bake sale.”

The late-night host said it’s “disorienting how blatant Trump is about all the shady stuff he does. Trump just admits to wrongdoing and then dares the rest of us to do something about it.”

Watch Meyers’ segment in the clip above.