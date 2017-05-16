Seth Meyers slams Trump, urges GOP to do something about 'deeply unfit' president

Between firing FBI Director James Comey, allegedly sharing classified information with Russian officials, and reportedly asking Comey to end his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, it’s been a busy and troubling week for Donald Trump, which gave Seth Meyers plenty of material to take the “deeply unfit” president to task over.

“For the last week, the Trump White House has been desperate to change the story from Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey to literally anything else,” the Late Night host opened Tuesday’s A Closer Look segment. “And good news, they succeeded.”

That led into the The Washington Post report about the president revealing highly-classified intel to Russian officials during a White House visit last week. The allegations about Trump sharing such valuable information serve as great irony following his repeated campaign rhetoric that Hillary Clinton shouldn’t be president due to the controversy around her private email server, and it wasn’t lost on Meyers.

“Of course, it turns out, the Russians didn’t need to hack Hillary’s email server. They were able to hack Trump’s mouth. The password is ‘Tell us,'” he cracked. “This whole thing is like a horror movie where the police call Trump and say, ‘The killer is calling from inside the house, and also, we’re pretty sure you’re the killer.'”

Concluding the segment, Meyers urged the GOP to action, saying, “We need Republicans to stand up and do something because right now, we’ve got a president who is deeply unfit for the office.”

