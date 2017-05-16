Prison Break: Michael and Sara reunite as true villain revealed

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Prison Break. Read at your own risk!

Michael and Sara finally reunited during Tuesday’s episode of Prison Break — and not a moment too soon.

After Michael (Wentworth Miller) was poisoned, Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) called on Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) to help save his brother’s life, thus reuniting the formerly married couple seven years after Sara thought Michael dead.

However, their happy reunion is short-lived as Michael reveals that Sara’s new husband Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) is the rogue CIA agent Poseidon. Not only that, but Jacob essentially framed Michael in order to get him out of the way so Jacob could have Sara all to himself. What’s next? EW caught up with Miller, Callies, and executive producer Paul Scheuring to get the scoop (Read our postmortem with Mark Feuerstein here):

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Jacob is actually Poseidon. Why him? Why did he infiltrate Sara’s life on such a personal level?

PAUL SCHEURING: The answer to that comes from two different places, one of which is in The Odyssey, which this is based upon. So the suitors back in Ithaca, who are trying to steal Odysseus’ wife, are the bad guys, and so it’s the same thing here. That’s just being true to The Odyssey. Now in terms of the bad guy in this series, I think the audience has seen enough from our show, and other shows of big global conspiracies with obtuse, mustache twirling global-spanning agendas, and I thought it becomes a much more interesting story if it’s a personal story between Michael and the antagonist, which is the antagonist took away his life and then subsequently stole his family, and that would be based in jealousy and ambition. What was more insidious than that? I thought that grounded a fantastic story in a very human motive for the antagonist.

How does everyone handle the reveal moving forward?

WENTWORTH MILLER: I don’t believe that Michael understood how personal their relationship was. I think his perception was that this man, this stranger, tapped him to work for the government because Michael has a certain set of skills and then blackmailed him into agreeing to go along. So Michael takes this man and his threat very seriously and is slow to realize partly because he’s kept abroad, he’s sent on missions all over the world, that this man’s interest in Michael’s family is deep and intimate and as personal as it gets. It certainly juices and gooses their eventual showdown.

SARAH WAYNE CALLIES: There was a line that they wrote for me in episode 2 where I say to somebody, “I’m a good judge of character and I can’t see how this could’ve happened,” and I was like, “Well, I don’t want to be rude, but I’m not f—ing saying that,” because I was wrong about Lance being Kellerman (Paul Adelstein). Like, Sara’s many things, but a good judge of character is not [one of them], so I actually changed the line to like, “I mean, god knows I’m not the best judge of character, but…” She sure can pick them. [Laughs] I think it’s only through Mark’s talent that the whole thing doesn’t seem like, “Jesus Christ, Sara, what’s the matter with you?” Mark does a really great job of just playing this super affable, friendly, innocuous dude, which is who Mark is, so it’s easy.

Did you know from the beginning that Jacob was the villain?

CALLIES: I did. It was part of Paul’s pitch, this whole sleeping with the enemy idea. This whole thing started with The Odyssey, right, and in The Odyssey, he has been gone all this time, and Penelope is at home fending off these suitors, and then he comes back and she kind of doesn’t believe it, but Poseidon is the god who works hardest to stop Odysseus from returning to his family. Paul’s pitch was, “You’re married to Poseidon,” and I’ll be honest, one of my first thoughts was like, “Oh, the fans are going to f—ing love that,” like finding a way of threading the needle of this marriage in a way that feels both true to the circumstances of her life and also that make clear that her fidelity to Michael is unwavering is something we worked really hard on.

Does Michael basically want to kill Jacob?

MILLER: From the very beginning, but then even that we turn up the notch. We turn that up several notches to be sure. And that’s one of the things that I appreciate most about the show is that yes, we’ve got breakouts and government conspiracies, but it always comes back to some sort of intimate domestic drama situation. I think that’s what gives it its heat and also its staying power. I think that’s why it feels relevant, even though the original show is now 10 years old.

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.