Kellyanne Conway took some time away from “more important matters” to address claims made by MSNBC hosts that she was only working for President of Trump for the hefty paycheck.

“The hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe have become virulent critics of the President and those close to him,” the presidential counselor wrote in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. “Ignoring insults and insinuations is a valuable skill. But when sentiments are attributed to me that are not true, it is necessary to respond.”

On Monday’s show, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski claimed Conway told them she secretly disliked working for the Trump and was only “doing it for the money.”

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion, and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say, ‘Blergh! I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” Brzezinski said.

To that, Conway retorted, “The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’ is absurd. As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns. Then I walked away from dozens of opportunities for millions of dollars, and instead walked into the White House. I would do it again.”

Taking a moment from more important matters to respond …. pic.twitter.com/B0uL0ME0Bi — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 16, 2017

In February, Scarborough and Brzezinski announced they would no longer welcome Conway’s presence on Morning Joe, stating she’s “not credible anymore.”

Brzezinski explained, “I won’t do it, because I don’t believe in fake news or information that’s not true. Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something is askew, off, or incorrect.”