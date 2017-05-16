Last month, it was revealed that Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey landed an arc on Jane the Virgin — and now, EW can reveal an exclusive first look at his character, Adam, who is someone from Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) past.

Posey will first appear in the season 3 finale and continue into the following season.

The photo (below) shows Adam in a graphic t-shirt and satin bomber jacket, so we can at least glean that he has a cool sense of style. He’s also seemingly looking at something or someone pretty intently, but where is he? What or who is he looking at? And what exactly is he up to here? Those are the questions, so let the guessing game begin…

Speaking of, theories about Adam’s connection to our heroine extraordinaire have circulated since the casting announcement, some of which hypothesize that Adam could be Jane’s yet to be revealed, but previously hinted at first love. That said, Jane the Virgin is often unexpected, so it’s really anybody’s guess — friend, colleague, family member, schoolmate, or otherwise. (Have a prediction? Drop it in the comments below! Because wouldn’t it be fun to prove you were right?)

In any case, here’s hoping we’ll get some answers once the finale airs at 9 p.m. E.T. on The CW on Monday, May 22 — though that’ll surely bring about many more questions…