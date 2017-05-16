Hulu: What's coming and going in June

With the arrival of June, it’s officially summer. If you’re looking to beat the heat, Hulu is offering a range of new titles that should keep you glued to your television (and your air conditioning).

On the movie front, many classics, both old and new, are coming to the streaming service, including Apocalypse Now, Gangs of New York, Dances with Wolves, and On the Waterfront. If the current political climate isn’t full of enough intrigue for you, check out the underrated George Clooney-starring Ides of March, an adaptation of House of Cards’ creator Beau Willimon’s play Farragut North. For those anticipating the new season of Twin Peaks, add more David Lynch to your streaming diet with Blue Velvet.

With no new Star Trek entry hitting multiplexes this summer, revisit last year’s box office smash Star Trek Beyond. Or if you’re still having Reese Witherspoon withdrawal after the conclusion of Big Little Lies, revisit the role that launched her to super-stardom with both Legally Blonde films coming to the streaming service.

If you’re a fan of the Muppets, June brings a big treat for you with three Muppet features joining the offerings: Muppet Treasure Island, Muppets from Space, and The Muppets Take Manhattan. Spend a day bingeing with Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog.

On the TV front, the entire third season of Black-ish and seventh season of Rizzoli & Isles will be available, as well as all five complete seasons of Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. NBC’s The Carmichael Show and American Ninja Warrior will stream their season premieres and continue to make new episodes available as they air.

In terms of original content, Hulu will premiere its documentary Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, which chronicles the rise and fall of the ’90s magazine that spawned MTV’s Jackass.

As always, it’s also time to say goodbye to some titles as well, including Footloose, Trading Places, Gladiator, and The Mighty Ducks.

See the full list of what’s coming and going below. Titles marked with an asterisk (*) are only available with a subscription to the Showtime premium add-on.

Coming to Hulu in June

June 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Aeon Flux (2005)

All Over the Guy (2001)

Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)

Barnyard (2006)

Black Rain (1989)

Blow Out (1981)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Bolero (1984)

Boogeyman (2005)

Boogeyman 2 (2008)

Boogeyman 3 (2009)

Bullwhip (1958)

Burnt Offerings (1976)

Chaos (2008)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Con Air (1997)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

The Deep End of the Ocean (1999)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperado (1995)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Double Team (1997)

Dragon Eyes (2012)

Drunken Arts and Crippled Fist (1979)

Drunken Monkey, Floating Snake (1979)

El Gringo (2012)

The Fatal Flying Guillotine (1977)

Fighting of Shaolin Monks (1976)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Fled (1996)

The Freshman (1990)

Free Willy (1993)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Ghost Rider (2007)

The Glass House (2001)

Hammett (1982)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Harriet the Spy (1996)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Henry & Me (2014)

The Ides of March (2011)

Ingenious (2009)

The Invincible Armour (1977)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Invincible Obsessed Fighter (1982)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Joe Dirt (2001)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Last Action Hero (1993)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde (2003)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Lost in America (1985)

Madeline (1998)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Medallion (2003)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Moscow on the Hudson (1984)

Mr. Mom (1983)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Muppets from Space (1999)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1994)

Of Cooks and Kung Fu (1979)

On the Waterfront (1954)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

Over the Top (1987)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

The Philly Kid (2012)

The Prince of Tides (1991)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Random Hearts (1999)

Regarding Henry (1991)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shivers (1975)

Silverado (1985)

Starman (1984)

Stash House (2012)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Stray Bullets (2016)

Tracker (2011)

Transit (2012)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

World Trade Center (2006)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Zoom (2006)

June 2

Black-ish: Complete Season 3 (ABC)

June 3

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (Hulu Documentary)

June 4

Arbor Demon (2016)

Urge (2016)

June 5

Arbitrage (2012)

A Case of You (2013)

North (1994)

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles: Complete Season 7 (TNT)

Tyrant: Complete Season 3 (FX)

June 7

13 Assassins (2010)

June 8

What Happened Last Night (2016)

June 9

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Free the Nipple (2014)

June 11

Traspecos (2016)

June 13

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

June 14

Cocaine Cowboys (2006)

Control Room (2004)

June 15

Bayou Maharajah (2013)

Family Mission: The TJ Labraico Story (2016)

The Girls in the Band (2011)

The Hunting of the President (2004)

Outatime (2016)

June 16

Cardinal: Complete Season 1 (eOne)

The Strain: Complete Season 3 (FX)

Asmodexia (2014)

June 17

Kundo (2014)

Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

June 18

Grand Piano (2013)

June 22

Little Big Shots: Forever Young: Series Premiere (NBC)

June 23

Hollywood Game Night: Season 5 Premiere (NBC)

Manny (2014)

Song One (2014)

Tarzan (1999)

June 26

Journey to the West (2013)

June 29

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

June 30

Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper: Complete Seasons 1-5 (ABC)

The Pact 2 (2014)

Leaving Hulu in June

June 30

Affliction (1997)

Air Bud (1997)

The Big Empty (2003)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Chaplin (1992)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Dummy (2003)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Footloose (1984)

The Gambler (2014)

Gladiator (2000)

Hubble (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

NYC Underground (2013)

Original Sin (2001)

The Preachers Wife (1996)

Radio Days (1987)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Trading Places (1983)

Trail of Blood (2011)

Witness (1985)