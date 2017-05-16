Harry Styles can't get into the Late Late Show

Harry Styles arrived at The Late Late Show studio for a weeklong stint with host James Corden on Monday, but first he has to get past Mindy Sterling.

The iCarly and Austin Powers actress played a security guard in a sketch, and she wasn’t entirely convinced Styles was the guy he claimed to be. “If you’re Harry Styles, then where’s the rest of One Direction?” she asked.

The singer tried explaining he’s doing “a solo thing” and doesn’t always travel with the boy band. “Oh, you’re doing the solo thing? Yeah, how did that work out for Justin Timberlake?” Sterling said with a straight face.

When all else failed, Styles offered definitive “proof” of his identity: The “Sign of the Times” crooner flashed her a sexy, smoldering look. “Oh gosh. Alright, you really are Harry Styles. Oh my gosh. Please, just go right through,” Sterling said, getting all hot and bothered.

The same did not work out for Corden, who was stopped without his identification.

