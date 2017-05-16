Another Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is coming to ABC!

The network has given a straight-to-series order to a spin-off set in a Seattle firehouse, ABC announced Tuesday.

The untitled Shonda Rhimes drama will be centered on a group of heroic firefighters, from the captain down to the newest recruit, following the brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts — both in the line of duty and off the clock.

The spin-off will launch out of an episode of Grey’s Anatomy — the timing of the announcement is curious as the penultimate episode of the flagship ended with a big explosion at the hospital.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and Grey’s signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” said ABC chief Channing Dungey.

Stacy McKee (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder) will write the script and executive produce with Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The project marks the second spin-off from Grey’s Anatomy; Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013, centered on Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) after she moved from Seattle to Los Angeles to join, well, a private practice.

The news comes as ABC announces Scandal will end after season 7. Earlier Tuesday, Dungey addressed the future of Shondaland — the network picked up a legal drama from Rhimes for midseason, while her Romeo & Juliet sequel Still Star-Crossed debuts later this month — playing coy when asked whether they’ve mulled other spin-offs.

