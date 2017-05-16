The Flash: A theory on what just happened

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. Read at your own risk!

After months of trying to prevent the inevitable, Iris West apparently died during Tuesday’s episode of The Flash, stabbed through the back by Savitar — or was she?

Earlier in the hour, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) pretended to be Lyla Michaels (Audrey Marie Anderson) by using the light refraction technology that HR Wells (Tom Cavanagh) brought over from his Earth. The tech hadn’t been seen on the show in a while, but its use was a good reminder that it does exist — and could be a hint as to what really happened in the ultimate showdown with Savitar.

Roll with us here for a second: What if HR somehow traded places with Iris (Candice Patton) before her death? Unlike what’s happened in the glimpse of the future we’ve revisited many times over the season, Savitar left Iris’ side to ostensibly avoid the Speed Bazooka. What if, during that time, HR switched places with Iris and used the technology to take her place?

Here’s why it could be possible: In Barry’s first glimpse of the future, he was alone on Infantino Street. But when Cisco (Carlos Valdes) vibed him to the future in the midseason premiere, Barry spotted HR with a futuristic gun. However, during the showdown, HR was nowhere to be seen. Where was he? Also suspect: Moments prior, HR revered Savitar’s broken talon back at S.T.A.R. Labs. Maybe that’s when he made the ultimate decision. For now, this is just a theory, but we’ll find out what really happened in next week’s season finale. Until then, sound off in the comments.

The Flash finale airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.