Brockmire stars Amanda Peet and Hank Azaria talk the joys and horrors of on-screen nudity

Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet, stars of baseball-themed comedy Brockmire on IFC, got rather cozy with Entertainment Weekly: The Show host Lola Ogunnaike this week, taking on the subject of on-camera nudity.

When Ogunnaike mentioned that Azaria was nude in Ray Donovan in addition to Brockmire, his co-star immediately wanted to know: “Was there penis?”

The pair continued in their playful sparring as they fielded questions about how they manage nude scenes. Azaria insisted he didn’t actively seek these scenes out, while Peet feigned excitement at the prospect, asking, “Especially after three kids, I’m like, ‘When can I be naked on camera for all of the public to see?!'”

Brockmire airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on IFC.