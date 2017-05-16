ABC’s upcoming Boy Band music competition series has enlisted members from a couple of iconic boy and girl bands.

The network has announced The Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Spice Girls alumna Emma Bunton (a.k.a. Baby Spice) will serve as “architects” on the summer series. The musicians will be guides for the contestants and determine who is at risk of being sent home.

British singer Rita Ora, who has served as a Guest Judge and Coach on the U.K. versions of The X Factor and The Voice, has been named the host of Boy Band, which premieres June 22.

The 10-episode series will feature young male singers competing to win a recording contract as a member of a boy band. After thousands audition, 18 will be chosen and separated into three bands, as the architects attempt to find the best combinations. Each week, the groups will perform together, with the architects selecting two to perform solo, and viewers then voting on who will get to stay.

News of Ora, Carter, and Bunton joining Boy Band comes on the same day ABC revealed Katy Perry will serve as a judge on the network’s upcoming American Idol reboot.