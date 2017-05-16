The Bachelor to get Olympic-sized Winter Games spinoff

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are getting the Real World/Road Rules-style treatment.

During an upfronts conference call with reporters Tuesday, ABC announced a new Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games, which will fuse the game of love with competitive sports. The all-stars from past seasons of the network’s dating shows, including “arch rivals” and “villains,” will compete against each other in “winter-themed athletic challenges” at a luxury winter resort.

This includes “the toughest sport of all — love.” Given the cold weather, we predict lots of canoodling in the jacuzzi.

The Winter Games, executive-produced by Mike Fleiss and Martin Hilton, will premiere in February 2018 to coincide with television coverage of the Winter Olympic Games.

Also announced is a Dancing with the Stars spinoff, Dancing with the Stars Junior, which will pair celebrity kids with pint-sized professional ballroom dancers. (Let’s get the unofficial petition for Jacob Tremblay and the Stranger Things gang going!)

The series will feature a panel of ballroom experts and debut in spring 2018.