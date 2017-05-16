ABC fall trailers: Deception, new Shondaland drama, and more

ABC has released trailers for its new fall fare, including dramas Deception and The Good Doctor, as well as comedy The Mayor. (Check back for more soon.)

The Good Doctor (Mondays, 10 p.m. ET)

Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

The Mayor (Tuesdays, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Young rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) needs his big break. For years he’s toiled away in a small inner-city apartment, making music in his junk-filled bedroom closet. Tired of waiting for opportunity, Courtney cooks up the publicity stunt of the century: running for mayor of his hometown in California to generate buzz for his music career. Unfortunately for Courtney, his master plan goes wildly awry, ending in the most terrifying of outcomes — an election victory. With the help of his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown) and friends, including Valentina (Lea Michele), Courtney will have to overcome his hubris if he wants to transform the struggling city he loves.

The Gospel of Kevin (Tuesdays, 10 p.m. ET)

Kevin Finn (Jason Ritter), a cluelessly self-serving person, is on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette appears to him and presents him with a mission — to save the world.

Ten Days in the Valley (Sundays, 10 p.m. ET)

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a separation whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. Just like her controversial police TV show, everything is a mystery, everyone has a secret and no one can be trusted.

Deception (Midseason)

When his career is ruined by scandal, superstar magician Cameron Black (Jack Cutmore-Scott) has only one place to turn to practice his art of deception, influence, and illusion — the FBI. Using every trick in the book and inventing new ones, he will help the government catch the world’s most elusive criminals while staging the biggest illusions of his career.

The Crossing (Midseason)

Refugees from a war-torn country seek asylum in a small American fishing town, only the country these people are from is America, and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet. As the government tries to uncover the truth behind this mysterious migration, only one thing is certain: The lives of the people here — both the townspeople and these newcomers — will never be the same.

Alex, Inc. (Midseason)

Based on the podcast StartUp, Alex Schuman (Zach Braff) is a brilliant radio journalist, husband, and father of two who is about to do something crazy — quit his job and start his own company. He quickly discovers it’s going to be a lot harder than he thought.

For the People (Midseason)

Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, a.k.a. “The Mother Court,” this new Shondaland drama follows brand new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution, handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country — all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom.

Splitting Up Together (Midseason)

Based on the Danish series, Splitting Up Together is the story of a couple (Jenna Fischer, Oliver Hudson) whose marriage is reignited by their divorce.

Check out ABC’s full fall schedule here.