The 13 Reasons Why cast accidentally lived in the same apartment building

One of many reasons the world is talking about 13 Reasons Why is the fact that the Netflix series debuts a powerhouse supporting cast, including Miles Heizer, Christian Navarro, and Alisha Boe, to name a few. But it’s not just their characters that fans have fallen in love with. Thanks to social media, the cast has created its very own #squadgoals in the 13 Reasons Why fandom, posting photos of hangouts, both on and off set.

“None of us lived where we filmed the show, so we all had to move there,” Heizer says of the show’s San Rafael, Calif., location. “And seven of us accidentally moved into the same apartment building. The best way to describe it is like summer camp. You get close so quickly.”

Navarro adds: “I think Dylan [Minnette], myself, and Brandon [Flynn] may have gone over to this apartment complex. We checked it out and liked it and then like a week later we found out that three other people were moving in. Before you knew it, half the cast was all living in the same place. We all got to know each other really well. I think you see that a little bit in the show too.”

For Boe, it was more like college than summer camp — or whichever one was more likely to include RuPaul’s Drag Race. “I lived two doors down from Christian, and every day after set I would go over to his place and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

