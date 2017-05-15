Supergirl: Calista Flockhart returns in exclusive sneak peek!

Cat Grant is back — and EW has the exclusive sneak peek at her return.

During Monday’s episode, Calista Flockhart reprises her role as Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) former mentor and boss at CatCo, who has returned in the wake of Rhea (Teri Hatcher) opening up a portal to bring her Daxamite subjects to Earth — errrr, New Daxam.

Cat will play a pivotal role for Kara as the Girl of Steel heads toward an ultimate showdown with a number of foes in the season finale, which you can read about here.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek at Cat Grant’s return above, and get more scoop on what’s in store here.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.