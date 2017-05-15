Scorpion bosses tease 'derailed' team in season 3 finale

There’s trouble in paradise in Scorpion‘s finale.

“You can expect Scorpion to have derailed, [because] even geniuses have their breaking points,” executive producer Nick Santora tells EW. “We feel it’s one of the funnier episodes that we’ve ever done.”

Titled “Scorp Family Robinson,” part two of season 3’s finale finds the geniuses in week three of being stranded on a deserted island. Tension builds as Walter (Elyes Gabel) and Toby (Eddie Kaye Thomas) disagree on how to escape. Plus, another type of tension grows as the couples — Walter and Paige (Katharine McPhee), newlyweds Toby and Happy (Jadyn Wong) — become increasingly frustrated by their inability to consummate their love. “They’re starting to get on each other’s nerves and break into camps,” says EP Nicholas Wootton.

“As we’ve seen before, Toby and Walter will often come to loggerheads, and they do and the team breaks off into different camps,” explains Santora. “Some are on team Toby and some are on Team Walter, because they have their different opinions as the best way to get to civilization again. There are also battles over coconut, fish, and lime water.”

You can expect these newly formed factions to further frustrate the already sexually frustrated couples. “That’s kind of the issue. They split up along what they figure are the most logical lines and where their talents are best put to use. Paige does not go with Walter and Happy does not go with Toby, and it becomes a point of contention,” says Wootton.

Although Paige and Walter encounter a few bumps in the road in this episode, their relationship will survive the season finale. “By the end of the season, the very last minute of our season finale, you’re pretty well convinced they’re going to be together at least for a little while,” says Wootton. In fact, the fourth season will be very concerned with exploring “what it’s like for a genius to be head over heels in love with a normal,” says Santora.

Fans should pay special attention to the final line of the season. “It’s my favorite last line of a season,” explains Santora. “It sums up a buildup of the past three years.”

Scorpion‘s season 3 finale airs Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.