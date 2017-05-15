Quantico renewed for season 3; changing showrunners

Alex Parrish just survived another close call.

Quantico has been renewed for a third season, despite having some trouble in the ratings.

ABC struck a deal to bring back the FBI thriller starring Priyanka Chopra for another 13 episodes, though some changes are going to happen behind the scenes. Showrunner Joshua Safran will be stepping down from his role but will remain on board as a consulting producer. No new showrunner has been appointed as of yet.

Talks to bring back the show went down to the wire, as Quantico has had a tough time on Monday nights this year, averaging 4.6 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. But the show also performs well for ABC Studios internationally, which helped tipped the balance sheet in its favor.

The move comes after ABC made a flurry of bubble show verdicts, renewing Once Upon a Time, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., American Housewife, and Designated Survivor, while canceling Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, American Crime, and Imaginary Mary.