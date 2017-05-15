Prison Break sneak peek: Michael and Sara reunite

It’s the Prison Break reunion eight years in the making.

After Michael (Wentworth Miller) was forced to fake his death to protect his family, he will finally reunite with his wife Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) during Tuesday’s episode of Prison Break — and EW has the exclusive first look.

“At the core of episode 7 is the reunion with Sara, which is the reason for him to leave, to get home and to see the wife that he was torn apart from and the child that he had never seen before,” executive producer Paul Scheuring tells EW. “In a lot of ways that’s his way of becoming human again is to reunite with a normal life, to reunite with the ones he loves. In a lot of ways, that’s the aim of the entire season is to get to her, but of course, it’s not so easy to just see her and the story’s over. Of course, there’s more complications.”

Among those complications is the fact that Sara is now married to Jacob (Mark Feuerstein). “He knows that she has moved on,” Miller says. “He has, against orders, tried to stay in contact, not successfully. He doesn’t know the specifics of her new arrangement, but she’s never far from his thoughts, and returning to her and their child is his reason for putting one foot in front of the other; it’s the only thing he’s got to hold onto. In Yemen, specifically, he spent four years in solitary; it’s enough to drive a man mad, and that question of “Has Michael gone mad?” is a relevant one.”

Even so, Callies insists that Michael has never been far from Sara’s thoughts. “Michael’s been a ghost at every park and every picnic,” the actress says, noting that the reunion will be cathartic for Sara. “It probably feels like somebody took a boulder out of her stomach for the first time in seven years.”

Prison Break airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.