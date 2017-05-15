The hosts of Morning Joe claimed Monday that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway essentially told them during the election that she “disliked” working for him and was only “doing it for the money.”

“This is a woman, by the way, who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion and then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off, and she would say, “Blergh! I need to take a shower,’ because she disliked her candidate so much,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

Co-host Joe Scarborough added that Conway referred to working for Trump as her “summer in Europe,” meaning that it was only temporary. “‘I’m just doing it for the money. I’ll be off this soon,'” he claimed she said. “I don’t know if she ever said, ‘I’m doing this for the money,’ but she said, ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe, and basically, I’m gonna get through this.”

“‘But first I have to take a shower because it feels so dirty to be saying what I”m saying,'” interjected Brzezinski. “I guess she’s used to it now.”

“And also, I thought it was a very interesting after the Access Hollywood tape came out, that’s when she started referring to Donald Trump as ‘my client,'” said Scarborough, who interpreted that change as Conway attempting to distance herself from the then-candidate.

The White House press office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The MSNBC morning talk show has a rather contentious relationship with Conway. In February, Brzezinski said Conway was no longer welcomed on the show because Conway was “not credible anymore.”

“I won’t do it because I don’t believe in fake news or information that’s not true,” said Brzezinski at the time. “Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something is askew, off, or incorrect.”

During Monday’s episode, Morning Joe also hit back at Conway, who told White House reporters over the weekend to stick to the facts while reporting on former FBI Director James Comey’s firing, with a compilation of Conway straying from the truth while on TV.