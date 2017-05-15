Jenna Dewan-Tatum may be currently hosting NBC’s World of Dance, but before that, she was backup dancer for none other than Justin Timberlake. And as she shared with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she also dated the “Sexyback” singer for a short while.

“We dated,” confirmed Dewan-Tatum, who is currently married to Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, upon Cohen’s asking. “[It was] not that long. We were friends. Then we dated.”

The Step Up star also stated that she was not Timberlake’s “rebound chick” after his relationship with then-girlfriend Britney Spears ended. “We’re still good friends,” said the dancer. “It’s not as salacious as everyone thinks.”

But that wasn’t the only surprising news to come from Cohen’s interview with Dewan-Tatum, as she also confirmed that the dance-off everyone thinks happened between the two pop stars at the time, had not even taken place.

“It never happened!” she exclaimed when asked about the mythic Timberlake-Spears event. “It was in tabloids and everyone thought this happened. I really wish I could say that happened because that would be the coolest story in the world! It would be so awesome!”